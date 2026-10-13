 Rohit Sharma To Captain Mumbai Indians? 5-Time IPL Winning Skipper Could Replace Hardik Pandya: Reports
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Rohit Sharma To Captain Mumbai Indians? 5-Time IPL Winning Skipper Could Replace Hardik Pandya: Reports

Mumbai Indians could go back to Rohit Sharma as captain for the upcoming IPL 2027 season as per reports. The 39-year-old captained the franchise to 5 IPL titles but was replaced by Hardik Pandya from IPL 2024. Pandya however has been unpopular and has been rumoured with a trade, which could prompt the franchise to return to Rohit for a season.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Rohit Sharma To Captain Mumbai Indians? 5-Time IPL Winning Skipper Could Replace Hardik Pandya: Reports
Rohit Sharma could return to captain Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027 | Image Credit: X/Rohit sharma

Rohit Sharma could get a swansong as Mumbai Indians are reportedly considering a return to captaincy for him. Sharma captained the franchise for more than a decade and led them to an IPL record 5 titles. He was however replaced by Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder returned to the franchise in a trade.

Rohit faces stiff competition

As per reports, Rohit Sharma could be in line for a surprise return to captaincy replacing Hardik. After the IPL 2026 season ended, the all-rounder reportedly sought an exit. While a trade is not materialised yet, it is believed that the franchise is heading towards a new direction and leadership.

Mumbai Indians have a plethora of leadership options in their ranks. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in IPL history. Suryakumar Yadav won the T20 World Cup earlier this year while Jasprit Bumrah has also led India before. Tilak Varma is the current vice-captain of the Indian T20 side.

As per NDTV, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are front runners. Mitchell Santner, who leads New Zealand, is also in the mix after nailing a spot in the side.

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Why return to Rohit makes sense

Beyond Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills, the timing seems right. The IPL 2027 season is the final year before the mega auction. It provides Rohit with a swansong while allows Mumbai Indians to begin the new cycle with a new leadership.

Hardik Pandya struggled with the weight of captaincy and reported rifts in the dressing room, and a new cycle could help settle those. The counter argument could be this season could be used to groom a new captain, allowing him a clean slate with the mega auction.

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