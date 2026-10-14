Hometown Hero Tilak Varma Arrives In ₹5 Crore Orange Lamborghini Urus Ahead Of IND Vs WI 4th T20I | VIDEO

India vice-captain Tilak Varma geared up for his first appearance in front of his home crowd in style. Varma, who hails from Hyderabad, drove up to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday in his luxury Orange Lamborghini Urus. The entry made heads turn and a video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

Tilak Varma arrives in Lomborghini Urus SE

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In videos doing the rounds on the internet, Tilak arrived in casual training gear and then made his way to the ground. He even paused to click pictures with a few fans who spotted on his way.

The Lamborghini Urus is among the most recognisable luxury performance SUVs, combining a sporty design with premium interiors and powerful performance. Depending on the variant, customisation and taxes, its on-road price in India is believed to be approximately ₹5 Crore.

The bright orange colour will also sit well with fans in Hyderabad. Though Varma does not play for the local team in the IPL, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have their identity built around the orange colour. Varma in fact turns out for the Mumbai Indians.

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The fourth T20I will also be a special occasion for Tilak, who is set to play in front of his home crowd. He said he was looking forward to the experience, with several Sunrisers Hyderabad players, including Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy, also part of the Indian squad.

"It is really a proud moment for me to play in front of Hyderabad crowd as vice-captain of the Indian team. It will be a special moment for me," he said.