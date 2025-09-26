IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Charith Asalanka Wins Toss & Opts To Field First In Dubai, Team India Rest Jasprit Bumrah & Shivam Dube

Team India and Sri Lanka cricket team. | (Credits: X)

Updates:

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka has won the toss in the final Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2025 against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka made one change, drafting in Janith Liyange for Chamika Karunaratne. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav made two changes, drafting in Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Team India will meet Sri Lanka in their final match of Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025 as the Men in Blue will hope to finetune some of their areas ahead of the multi-nation tournament's final. With Sri Lanka effectively out of the tournament, it will be an inconsequential contest.

India stormed to the final after beating Pakistan and Bangladesh handsomely in Dubai. However, both the matches saw the Men in Blue drop plenty of catches, which could be concerning for the final. India's batting experiments also almost cost them the game against Bangladesh; hence, Suryakumar Yadav and co. will want to stick with a stable batting line-up to ensure things don't go awry in the final.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were well in the game during both their Super 4 matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. But the failure of their batting line-up to step up at crucial stages cost them a place in the final. The Island nation threw away the momentum against Bangladesh and failed to have any against Pakistan. After having Pakistan in a spot of bother at 80/5 in defence of 133, Sri Lanka began bowling erratically to let their opposition win by five wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 squads:

Team India squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.