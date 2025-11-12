 IND vs SA 1st Test Pitch Report: How Will The Eden Gardens Surface Behave Across Five Days?


Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to host a Test match for the first time in six years, with the opening Test between India and South Africa beginning Friday. The pitch, made of black soil and stripped of grass, has already caught the attention of both teams in the lead-up to the contest. The Temba Bavuma-led side will be confident ahead of facing India as they are coming after a series-saving win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi. 

India vs South Africa 1st Test pitch update

A PTI report noted that members of the Indian team management appeared less than satisfied with the surface after their Tuesday inspection. The pitch looked brown with light grass patches, suggesting its nature is unlikely to change before the match begins.

On the other hand, ESPNcricinfo has reported that the surface will have good bounce but is expected to start slowing down by the halfway mark.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, and bowling coach Morne Morkel closely examined the wicket alongside Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee on Tuesday. Gambhir was seen engaging in a detailed discussion with Mukherjee, reportedly seeking clarity on how the pitch might behave across five days.

How has been South Africa's record against India?

For the visitors, history offers little comfort. South Africa’s last Test victory on Indian soil came in Nagpur in 2010, while their only series win dates back to 2000. They have won just five of the 19 Tests played in India and none of their last seven matches.

India and South Africa have played 17 Test series against each other. The home team (India) often came out as winners. However, South Africa holds the edge with eight series wins and India won five, while four ended as a draw.

