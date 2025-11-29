IND Vs SA, 1st ODI, Match Preview: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Take Centre Stage As Team India Prepare For High-Pressure Clash In Ranchi

Image: BCCI/Proteas Men/X

The stage is set at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on 30 November 2025 for the first match of the ODI series between India and South Africa, with the game beginning at 1:30 PM IST.

As India looks to recover from a disappointing home Test series loss to South Africa, this white-ball encounter takes on extra significance. The side returns with a bolstered batting lineup with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the ODI mix after a break.

At the helm for India will be KL Rahul (captain & wicket-keeper), leading a squad reshaped after injuries sidelined regulars such as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. On the South African side, the visitors carry momentum from their Test series win and will look to carry that confidence into the ODIs.

The pitch in Ranchi is expected to offer a balanced contest: early assistance for seamers and some grip for spinners as the match progresses. Batting first could yield a competitive total in the range of 270–300 runs, while teams batting second might chase successfully if they pace their innings carefully. Weather appears friendly with clear skies, making it an ideal day for cricket.

With both sides having much to prove, the 1st ODI promises high drama, a test of resilience for India, and an opportunity for South Africa to assert dominance early in the series.

Virat Kohli Left In Splits As Sunil Grover's Hilarious Mimicry Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI Series; Video

Sunil Grover’s latest comedy act caused quite a stir and even had Virat Kohli doubled over with laughter. During a performance in which Grover delivered a spot-on mimicry of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Kohli was seen grabbing his ribs and unable to control his laughter.

Kohli, currently in India, appeared thoroughly entertained as Grover channeled Kapil Dev with comedic flair. Known for his versatile characters like Gutthi, Dr. Gulati, and Engineer Chumbak Mittal, Grover once again showcased his talent for blending humour with satire and left even one of cricket’s biggest stars in splits.

The incident gained quick attention on social media, with fans and viewers praising Grover’s uncanny mimicry and Kohli’s unabashed reaction. For many, the image of a serious sports icon laughing heartily at a comedy show added a new, human dimension to his public persona.

Grover’s ability to entertain across audiences, from regular viewers to seasoned athletes, underscores why he remains a powerful figure in Indian comedy. This moment with Kohli reinforced that sometimes, a little laughter is all it takes to bring together the worlds of sport and entertainment. As the clip circulates, it serves as a lighthearted, joyful reminder that even sporting legends enjoy a good laugh.