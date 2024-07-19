IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Clash?

The defending champion Team India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Friday.

The Women in Blue will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Nida Dar will be captaining the Pakistan women in the Asia Cup 2024. India are returning to the action on the back of the T20I series against South Africa. Pakistan, on the other hand, didn't play any T20Is before the tournament and their most recent outing was in the ODI series against England, where they lost 2-0.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has experienced players, including Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. Asha Shobana, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry and Renuka Singh Thakur too have been picked in the squad. India side has mixture of experienced and youngsters, which might give a strategic advantage over other teams.

Pakistan, on the other side, will play their first tournament since the retirement of former captain Bismah Maroof. Following the retirement of Bismah, Nida Dar took over the captaincy duties of Pakistan across all three formats of the game.

The Women in Green are expected to rely on their skipper Nida, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail and Syeda Aroob Shah for the upcoming clash against Harmanpreet's Kaur.

India and Pakistan have locked horns against each other 14 times in the T20Is, with the Women in Blue winning on 11 occasions.

When to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Women's T20?

The Asia Cup Women's T20 clash between India and Pakistan will take place at 7 PM IST, with the toss happening at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Women's T20?

The clash between India and Pakistan will be live telecasted on Star Sports network. Those prefer to watch the match on OTT can tune in to Disnety + Hotstar.