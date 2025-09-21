IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Once Again Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Salman Agha During Toss At Super 4 Match; Watch Video

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

In a moment that reignited conversations about the tense nature of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav once again chose not to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha during the toss ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai. The gesture, or lack thereof, immediately drew attention, as it mirrored the same scene from the group stage clash earlier in the tournament.

During that earlier meeting between the two arch-rivals, Suryakumar had walked past Salman at the toss without offering a handshake, a move that sparked mixed reactions across social and traditional media. That tension further escalated after the match when none of the Indian players engaged in post-match handshakes with the Pakistani team.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first, setting the stage for what promises to be another gripping contest between the arch-rivals. The toss itself was conducted with professionalism, but the gesture of a handshake between the team representatives was conspicuously missing.