IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship : Squads, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming & On TV

India and Pakistan are gearing up for an intense match in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, scheduled for Wednesday, June 21. This highly anticipated encounter between the two rival teams has always been filled with high stakes and fierce competition.

Arch rivals up for epic showdown

With a FIFA ranking of 98, India currently holds a higher position than Pakistan, who sits at 195th. The Indian football team has an impressive track record in the SAFF Championship, having clinched the title eight times. On the other hand, Pakistan is yet to secure a victory in this tournament. Nevertheless, Pakistan has managed to spring surprise victories in the past, adding to the historical significance of the India-Pakistan football rivalry that dates back to 1959.

In recent years, India has dominated the rivalry, winning four out of their last five meetings, including a convincing 3-1 victory in the 2018 SAFF Cup. Riding on their good form leading up to the tournament, India aims to extend their winning streak against their traditional rivals.

Pakistan, however, has struggled in recent times, losing all four matches played in 2023. Nonetheless, their coach Shahzad Anwar remains hopeful that his team will rise to the occasion and produce an upset against their arch-rivals.

When and where is the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match going to be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 21. Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru will host the high octane affair.

What time will the match start?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where can fans watch the match online?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be live streamed on FanCode app.

Where can fans watch the match on TV?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be televised live on Eurosport.

Squads:

India- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita

Pakistan- Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Abdul Samad Sha