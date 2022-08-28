Ind vs Pak: Men in Blue gear up for big-ticket Asia Cup 2022 clash with arch-rivals, see pics

Let us know! 👂

Team India is leaving no stone unturned ahead of Sunday's high--voltage clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

The BCCI Twitter handle posted pictures from Saturday's training session.

Meanwhile, the Indian T20 team under Rohit Sharma hasn't shied away from experimenting with various combinations, and the skipper made it clear on Saturday that the quest to find "new answers" will continue, even if there are obstacles along the away.

With around only seven weeks to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit is keen to continue with experiments, as one wouldn't know what works if it's not tried in the first place.

"We have decided that we will try out a few things and some would work, some won't. But no harm in trying and only if you try, will you know for sure what works and what doesn't. You will get answers," Rohit told reporters ahead of the team's marquee Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as openers while KL Rahul is set to open in this tournament. In bowling, Deepak Hooda had once been given the new ball.

"If we get a chance to try, we need to try combinations. We have decided to try things still and if we face difficulties, no problems. We will keep on experimenting and we shoudn't be scared to find new answers, whether it is batting or bowling combinations," he said.