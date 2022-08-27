Asia Cup 2022: Coach Rahul Dravid recovers from COVID-19; set to join Team India in Dubai, says report

Rahul Dravid | Photo: BCCI/Twitter

India’s coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly recovered from COVID-19 and is set to join Team India ahead of the opening Asia Cup 2022 encounter against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

Dravid had tested positive on Tuesday and was under isolation in Bangalore.

The BCCI appointed VVS Laxman as interim coach until Dravid joined the team.

“Rahul test results has come negative and he is fit to fly,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Dravid’s symptoms were mild and it is learnt that his test report came negative on Saturday, August 27.

India open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday, August 28 against arch-rivals Pakistan.