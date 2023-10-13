 IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Good News For Indian Fans! Rohit Sharma Says Shubman Gill '99% Available' For Big Clash
IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Good News For Indian Fans! Rohit Sharma Says Shubman Gill '99% Available' For Big Clash

Rohit Sharma has issued a massive update on Shubman Gill's availability ahead of the massive clash against Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India's cricket team, indicated on Friday that Shubman Gill is highly likely to be fit for the match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill is ‘99 percent’ available for the high-octane match between two rivals.

Gill had contracted dengue fever just before India's World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai and has been in the process of recovering since. Following a partial recovery at a Chennai hospital, he arrived in Ahmedabad on October 12 and engaged in a closed-door net practice session.

article-image

Shubman Gill attended the practice session on the eve of the highly anticipated World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Notably, Gill who arrived in Ahmedabad wearing a mask on Wednesday was without it as he arrived for the practice session.

The Indian opener was in Chennai where he was being treated, and could not take part in India's first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

article-image

