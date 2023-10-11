 IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Rajkot Man Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Narendra Modi Stadium On Oct 14
The accused, identified as Karan Mavi, wrote an email to the BCCI in which he threatened an explosion in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 and said that 'everyone will shudder'.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested a history sheeter for allegedly sending an email threatening a blast at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on October 14, when it is scheduled to host the World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Karan Mavi, was arrested from Rajkot, according to a crime branch release.

The mail written in Hindi was sent to BCCI. It stated that there would be an explosion in the Narendra Modi Stadium, located in Motera area, on 14-10-2023, and that 'everyone will shudder'.

Background and charges against accused

Mavi, a native of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested under sections 505 (1) B (public mischief by an act intended to cause fear or alarm among the public), and 506 (2) which is related to criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, the crime branch said.

He was earlier arrested in a rape case dated 2018 and on charges of human trafficking and criminal intimidation which was registered at Dhamnod police station in Dhar, as per the release.

The massive stadium is one of the main venues of the ongoing cricket World Cup.

Strict vigil ahead of high-profile clash

The crime branch also said it was keeping a close eye on social media platforms in view of emails or posts being issued by anonymous persons threatening to blow up the stadium or holding protests there.

On September 29, the Gujarat Police registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup into a "world terror cup."

The cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad police had said that people from across the country have received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

Security beefed up in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad police earlier said extra security arrangements have been made for the India-Pakistan match as the face-off between the traditional rivals on the cricket field is expected to draw a huge crowd.

More than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at the stadium on October 14, a senior official said on October 9.

The stadium has hosted the opening match of the tournament between England and New Zealand. Matches will be played between England vs Australia and South Africa vs Afghanistan before the final game on November 19.

