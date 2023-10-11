IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Big Celebrities Including Amitabh Bacchhan And Rajnikanth To Attend Blockbuster Clash

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Some of the biggest celebrities will attend the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The likes of Amitabh Bacchhan, Rajnikanth and Sachin Tendulkar are set to attend the marquee clash, while singer Arijit Singh will also perform on the stage. A colourful program will also take place ahead of the clash.

The India-Pakistan clash in front of 1,30,000 people looms as one of the biggest clashes of the tournament, given the political history the two teams share. With Team India in red-hot form as well, fans are massively excited and have given full backing to continue their unbeaten run against the arch-rivals in 50-over World Cups.

However, it's worth noting that Pakistan have also made a resounding start to their 2023 World Cup campaign, winning two out of two, headlined by defeating Sri Lanka, chasing down 345. Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 131 and his partnership with Abdullah Shafique of 176 helped Pakistan chase down the total.

India steamrolled Pakistan by 228 runs in their last meeting:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma comprehensively defeated Pakistan when the two teams met during the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struck unbeaten centuries to propel India to 356-2 in 50 overs.

In response, Pakistan had no answers to India's bowling as most of their batters fell cheaply, including their talisman Babar Azam. Hence, the Men in Green will be keen to turn their form around.

