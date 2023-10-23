 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Young Fan From Bihar Is Inconsolable After Virat Kohli Misses His Century In Dharamsala; Watch
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Young Fan From Bihar Is Inconsolable After Virat Kohli Misses His Century In Dharamsala; Watch

A young fan from Bihar wept uncontrollably as Virat Kohli missed out on his century by a whisker in Dharamshala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Young fan cries for Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A young fan from Bihar was left inconsolable after Indian batting star Virat Kohli missed his 49th ODI century in the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala. In a video that went viral on Twitter, the young fan wept uncontrollably and couldn't hold his tears back.

On 95 in the 48th over of the run-chase, Kohli holed out to Glenn Phillips at mid-wicket, falling 6 runs short of a well-deserved hundred. Another three-figure score would have put the 34-year-old in level with Sachin Tendulkar, who accumulated 49 ODI tons in his career. However, the former Indian captain had ensured India were on the cusp of a fairly convincing win.

Below is the video of the same:

Gautam Gambhir hails Virat Kohli as the best finisher of all time:

During a discussion with Star Sports, Gambhir also lauded Virat Kohli as the best finisher, given the amount of matches he has won for India. Gambhir stated:

"I have never understood why the finisher's tag is given only to Nos. 5 to 7. An opener can also be a finisher. A No. 11 can also be a finisher. This has just been created by the media. There was probably no finisher 10 years ago. There can't be a better finisher than Virat Kohli because of the number of games he has won. So don't call only the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 as finishers. Whoever scores the last run is a finisher."

India will next play defending champions England on October 29th in Lucknow.

