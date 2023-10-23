IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Storm Chaser', Anushka Sharma Reacts As Virat Kohli Masterclass Scripts 5th Successive Win For India

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma couldn't hold her excitement back as her husband Virat Kohli played another match-winning knock in a stiff run-chase in the 2023 World Cup. Anushka labelled him 'storm chaser' as Kohli crafted an innings of 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday as the hosts chased down 274 with 4 wickets to spare.

India found themselves in a pickle after slipping to 191-5, with Suryakumar Yadav run-out after a terrible mix-up with Virat Kohli. However, they didn't let the match slip away from them as Ravindra Jadeja joined hands with Virat Kohli to add 78, getting the two-time World Champions closer to victory.

Following India's thrilling win, Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram account and posted the below story:

Anushka Sharma story. | (Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli misses out on his 49th ODI hundred:

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old was quite close to levelling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds and looked to hit a six for the magical three-figure mark. However, he holed out to Glenn Phillips at mid-wicket to fall five runs short.

However, in the process, the former Indian captain has climbed the top of the run-scoring charts in the 2023 World Cup with 354 runs in 5 innings at averaging a ridiculous 118. With the win, India have climbed to the points of the table and have one foot in the semi-finals.

