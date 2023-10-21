IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Twin Scare For India As Ishan Kishan Stung By A Bee During Practice, Suryakumar Yadav Hit On The Wrist

India were dealt with twin blows in their practice session at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav both left the ground due to two different reasons.

The team management got a minor scare when Ishan Kishan had to leave after getting stung by a honeybee while Suryakumar Yadav left the practice session with an injured right wrist after getting hit while batting.

India, New Zealand battle for top spot

India will take on New Zealand in their fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 (October 22).

Both teams are unbeaten in this tournament so far and a victory for either side will consolidate their position on the top position of the points table.

But both Kishan and Surya are expected to be fit and available for selection for Sunday's big clash despite the injuries.

Kishan and Surya's journey in WC so far

Kishan played the first two matches against Australia and Pakistan in place of the injured Shubman Gill but had to sit out of the next two games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh as the latter returned after recovering from dengue.

Surya meanwhile, is warming the benches and is yet to play in this World Cup. He came on the field as a substitute for Hardik Pandya in India's last match on Thursday after the all-rounder suffered an ankle injury.

Pandya ruled out vs NZ

Pandya, who got injured while bowling against Bangladesh in Pune, will miss the match against the Blackcaps but could be back soon to join the action.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

"He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the BCCI stated on Friday.

Either Ashwin or Shami could play in Dharamsala

Kishan might get a look into the playing XI once again if the team management and Rohit Sharma decide to play an extra batter in place of Pandya.

But they are more likely to choose one among off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who hasn't got a game yet in this tournament due to Mohammed Siraj's inclusion.

Ashwin played India's first match against Australia and picked up a wicket but hasn't been a part of the XI since then.

New Zealand meanwhile, will continue to play without Kane Williamson after he fractured his left thumb in the game against Bangladesh. Veteran pacer Tim Southee however, is fully fit now and available for selection.