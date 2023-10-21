IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For As Unbeaten Sides Set To Collide

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Rohit Sharma's numbers against Trent Boult aren't that impressive as he has lost his wicket 4 times in 13 innings to the left-arm seamer. Rohit's strike rate against Boult is also only 64.96.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma has also had his struggles against Matt Henry. The right-arm seamer has dismissed the Indian captain twice in 5 innings and averages 13.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma has fared relatively better against Mitchell Santner, losing his wicket twice in 6 innings and has struck at 94.31. However, Santner on his current form could prove lethal.
(Credits: Twitter)
Despite nipping Virat Kohli's wicket only thrice in 14 innings, Santner hasn't let the Indian great place a firm hold on him. With the Dharamshala wicket slightly two-paced, it will be an interesting battle between the two craftsmen.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kuldeep Yadav and Tom Latham have enjoyed a nip and tuck battle over the years. The wrist-spinner has dismissed Latham twice in six innings, but averages 48.50 and the left-hander has struck at 112.79.
(Credits: Twitter)
Tom Latham hasn't scored a run yet against the No.1 ranked ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj. In 2 innings, Siraj has got him once.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Kiwis hold a 5-3 head to head lead over India in ODI World Cups in 9 matches, one of which was a no result. The Kiwis famously knocked India out of the 2019 World Cup with a win in the semi-final.
(Credits: Twitter)
India have so far defeated Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan fairly comfortably.
(Credits: Twitter)
By contrast, the Black Caps have beaten defending champions England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!