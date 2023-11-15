IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Team India To Bat First After Winning Toss As It Hopes To Break Knockout Jinx

Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the high-voltage 2023 World Cup semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite the rumors about the Wankhede surface being slow, India have gone with an unchanged side instead of opting for an extra spinner.

Hours before the high-voltage semi-final clash, reports had been floating about the Indian management allegedly asking for a slow pitch to have their spinners come into play. According to the reports, the pitch for the final at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad could also be slow if the hosts makes it there.

The Goat 🆚 Find of #CWC23! 😍



Two prolific run scorers in @imVkohli & @RachinRavindraa, are all set for a high-stakes showdown to edge their sides closer to ultimate glory! 👊🏻🏆



Tune-in to #INDvNZ in the #WorldCupOnStar

Today, 12PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nTZ2qkEaHa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2023

It's worth noting that the Men in Blue finished the league stage at the top, winning all 9 matches fairly comfortably. New Zealand, meanwhile, was slightly fortunate to reach the semi-finals, given their higher net run-rate compared to Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, the Kiwis suffered 4 consecutive losses, including to India, after starting their campaign with four successive wins. The Black Caps have also gone ahead with an unchanged side.

Playing XI of both India and New Zealand:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)