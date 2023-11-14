IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'India Will Reach Final And Lift The World Cup', Says Pakistan Superfan 'Chacha Chicago'; WATCH

Pakistan cricket superfan Mohammad Bashir will be supporting Team India in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue and the Black Caps will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (November 15).

Mohammad Bashir, popularly known as 'Bashir Chacha' & 'Chacha Chicago', has shifted his loyalties towards the home team after his beloved Pakistan side crashed out of the tournament in the league stage.

Bashir will now cheer for Rohit Sharma's team as his wife is from Hyderabad and he himself is a big fan of the Hitman.

"I support India, my wife is from Hyderabad. India will reach the final and lift the trophy...All the players in Team India are good. Right down to number 7, they are top players...I wanted an India vs Pakistan match (in the semi-final) but they (Pakistan) did not play well," Bashir Chacha told ANI.

Win toss and bat first

Chacha Chicago also advised Rohit to bat first if he wins the toss against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Notably, the past results do show that the team batting first has won three out of the four ODIs played so far in this World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium.

"India should take batting first, play well, score 350-400 runs and then there are top Indian bowlers (to defend it)...I love Rohit Sharma..." Bashir added.

India vs New Zealand Preview

India will look to avenge their 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat against the Kiwis when they take the field at the iconic venue, where the Men in Blue won their second ODI world title under MS Dhoni in 2011.

New Zealand has been the bogey team for India in ICC tournaments in the recent past. But come November 15, past results and records won't matter and it will all boil down to the 22 players on the field and how they perform in the semi-final.