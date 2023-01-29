IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep, Suryakumar star as India crush New Zealand to level series

India produced a dominant performance with the ball on Sunday to beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in the second T20 international in Lucknow. With this win, the Men in Blue have taken an unbeatable 2-0 series lead.

The Black Caps once again collapsed with the bat as they managed just 99 for 8 in 20 overs after winning the toss.

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh led the way for India with two for 7 from his two overs while captain Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket each.

Chahal climbed to the top of the ladder among Indians with the most wickets in T20Is after he dismissed Finn Allen in the powerplay. The leg-spinner now has 90 wickets from 74 T20Is at an average of 24.91.

Nervy Indian chase

India faltered in reply, losing wickets at regular intervals before Hardik and Suryakumar Yadav joined forces to take the team past the finish line with one ball to spare.

"All of us were on our toes. I am sure everyone watching would have been on their toes. This has been very very exciting.

"Two-three games like this out of every 10-11 games would be amazing. It was very important for Surya to stay till the end that's why I sacrificed my wicket," Washington said after the match.

Surya top-scored with 26 not out while Hardik made 15 not out in the unbroken fifth-wicket partnership worth 31 runs.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1.