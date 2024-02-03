IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Eyes Unique Record On Day 2 Of Vizag Test; Check Out

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating after reaching 2nd Test century | Credits: Twitter

Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed headlines on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday, January 2.

Jaiswal shouldered the responsibility for India's batting throughout the opening day of Vizag Test as he played scintillating innings of 179 off 257 balls and helped the hosts post a total of 336/6 in 93 overs towards the close of play.

The 22-year-old scored the first century for Team India in the ongoing Test series. In the opening Test in Hyderabad, Yashasvi missed out on a well-deserved century by 20 runs as he scored 80 off 74 balls in the first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will be looking to carry on India’s first innings batting on Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. However, the youngster is expected to achieve a unique record in Indian cricket history.

If Jaiswal notches up his first Test double century of his career, he will become the 2nd youngest Indian batter to register a double century across all formats in international cricket on home soil.

Vinod Kambli currently holds the record for being the youngest double centurion on Indian soil, when he achieved the feat at the age of 21 and 32 days in a Test against England in Mumbai in February 1993. He also holds the record for the being the third youngest batter to score double ton in Test Cricket.

'I would love to double this up': Jaiswal aims for double century

Yashasvi Jaiswal is aiming to score first double century in his Test career after missing out on achieving it during the first Test against West Indies last year, where he scored 171 in the first innings.

The Vizag witnessed youngster's brilliance with the willow as well as his maturity to keep the India's scoreboard ticking till the end of Day 1. He was the lone warrior as other batters were struggled to score 35 in the first innings.

Speaking after the close of play, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up on tackling England bowlers one session at a time which enabled him to sail throughout 93 overs on Day 1.

"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam." he said.

"However, I wanted to convert the loose balls and play till the end. I would love to double this up and play till the end for the team," Jaiswal added.