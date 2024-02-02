IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Century Keeps India's Batting Sailing On Day 1 In Vizag

Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the star performer for Team India on Day 1 of the ongoing 2nd Test against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium at Vishakhapatnam on Friday, January 2.

India finished the Day 1 after posting a total of 336/6 in 93 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the hosts' batting as he played a marathon innings of 179 off 257 balls and remained unbeaten at the close of play. Jaiswal's scored the first century for India in the ongoing Test series against England.

For England, debutant Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed scalped two wickets, while veteran pacer James Anderson and Tom Hartley picked a wicket each on Day 1 of the Vizag Test.

Stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd Test.



Yashasvi Jaiswal batting beautifully on 179*



Scorecard - https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV #INDvENG @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/XlRqDI8Sgt — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2024

After opting to bat first against England, India were off to decent start to their innings, with 23/0 at the end of overs. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma were looking to form a good partnership until Shoaib Bashir struck the first wicket on his debut Test by dismissing latter for 14 at 40/1.

Thereafter, Jaiswal was joined by Shubman Gill at the crease to carry on India's innings. The pair formed a 49-run partnership before England veteran pacer James Anderson dismissed Gill for 34 at 89/2 before lunch.

Yashasvi Jaiswal wage a lone battle after lunch

Yashasvi Jaiswal fought out hard in remaining sessions on Day 1 of the first Test against England. After lunch, the 22-year-old brought up his first Test century in just 152 balls on the Indian soil. Overall, it was his second century in the format.

Jaiswal's 90-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (27) for the third wicket steadied India's batting and took the team past 150-run partnership. Iyer was dismissed at 179/5 by Tom Hartley. Then, Yashasvi Jaiswal formed another crucial 70-run partnership with Rajat Patidar (32) to get India closer to 250-run mark as the latter was bowled out by Rehan Ahmed at 249/5 after tea.

Jaiswal continued to keep up his good performance throughout the third session and 52-run partnership with Axar Patel guided India to 300-run mark. After Axar Patel's wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to stand all for India as Srikar Bharat was dismissed for 17 at 330/6 before stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance has been major highlight of Day 1 as he shouldered the responsibility of India's batting throughout the day.