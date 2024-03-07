 IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Equals Sunil Gavaskar's 45-Year-Old Record With 700+ Runs In Test Series
Yashasvi Jaiswal has so far amassed 712 runs from 9 innings including two hundreds and three fifties in the five-Test series against England.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday joined an elite Indian list after completing 700 runs in the ongoing Test series against England.

Jaiswal equalled Sunil Gavaskar's Indian record of scoring at least 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. Gavaskar had achieved the feat twice during his illustrious career, and on both occasions it was against the mighty West Indies.

Notably, Gavaskar had done it first in 1971 in his debut Test series against the Windies in their own backyard. He then repeated the feat in the 1978 home series against Clive Lloyd's team.

Most runs in a Test series by Indian batters:

Sunil Gavaskar - 774 runs vs WI in 1971 (away)

Sunil Gavaskar - 732 runs vs WI in 1979 (home)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 712* runs vs ENG in 2024 (home)

Jaiswal, playing his second Test series after making his debut against the West Indies just last year, has so far amassed 712 runs from 9 innings including two hundreds and three fifties. He is averaging 89 against England and batting at a strike rate of near 80.

article-image

Jaiswal on a record-breaking spree

The 22-year-old also became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 Test runs, beating Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara's joint record. Jaiswal got to the milestone in his 9th Test whereas Gavaskar and Pujara had both done it in 11 Tests.

He also broke Virat Kohli's record of scoring the most runs against England in a Test series. Jaiswal was tied on 655 runs with Kohli before his fifty on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test. The former India skipper had held the record since December 2016.

Advantage India after Day 1 in Dharamsala

Jaiswal scored 57 runs in India's first innings before getting out to England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the final session. India reached 135 for 1 by stumps on Day 1, just 83 behind England's first innings total of 218.

Captain Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) will resume India's innings on the second day.

