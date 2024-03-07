PHOTOS: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fastest Indian To 1000 Test Runs, Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record vs England

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 07, 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued with his sensational form in the ongoing Test series against England
Credits: Twitter
Jaiswal shattered Virat Kohli's Indian record of 655 runs in the Test series against England
Yashasvi Jaiswal's overtook Kohli's record on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test of the series against England in Dharamshala
After breaking Virat Kohli's record, Jaiswal went on to achieve the feat of 700 runs in the Test series, becoming the second Indian batter to do so
Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian batter to amass 700 runs in the Test series. He achieved the feat twice against West Indies (774 in 1971 and 732 in 1979)
Along side joining Sunil Gavaskar in the elite list, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in Tests by matches (9)
Jaiswal shattered Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara's joint Indian record of 8 matches to 1000 runs in Test Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal shattered former batting icon Sachin Tendulkar record for most sixes by an Indian batter against an opponent in Tests
