IND vs ENG: Security Tightened After Terrorist Pannun Threatens To Disrupt Ranchi Test

Security has been tightened in the Jharkhand capital after US-based designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to disrupt the fourth Test match between India and England in Ranchi, officials said.

Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist by the Home Ministry, has also appealed to the banned CPI (Maoist) through a video uploaded on social media to disrupt the match, officials said. The fourth Test will commence at the JSCA International International Stadium Complex here from February 23. The England team reached the city on Tuesday.

Pannun on radar of the National Investigation Agency since 2019:

Pannun has been on the National Investigation Agency’s radar since 2019, when the anti-terror federal agency registered its first case against the "designated individual terrorist", who has been spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in in the country through threats and intimidation tactics.

Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the Special NIA Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a "Proclaimed Offender" on November 29 last year.

Tightening its noose around the US and Canada-based Pannun, the NIA had in September 2023 confiscated a house and land of the self-styled general counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit in Punjab's Amritsar and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

India leading the series against England:

Despite losing the opening Test of the series, India, led by Rohit Sharma, have fought their way back in the series remarkably well. The hosts bottled a massive 190-run lead in Hyderabad to lose by 28 runs, thanks to the heroics from Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley.

However, India have fought back to register comprehensive 106-run victory in Vishakhapatnam, followed by a mammoth 434-run win in Rajkot. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 4th Test, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul continue to be unavailable.