IND vs ENG | Periodic breaks necessary, else you won't have players left: Virat Kohli on bubble life

Nottingham: If the international cricketers do not take "periodic breaks" from the tough bio-bubble life, there could soon be a time when no cricketers of quality will be left due to the stressful life in a post-COVID world. The Indian captain admitted that living in one bio-bubble after another in these post pandemic times does add to the stress of being a captain and always subconsciously thinking about the team.

Kohli feels that it won't be long before cricketers start taking the Ben Stokes route like the England all-rounder has now pulled out of the marquee series.

"These breaks are very important, for me too. To refresh and come back. In any case, captaincy and shouldering a team's responsibility can be stressful. To add to that, if you are confined in a bubble for a long time, things get even more difficult. These periodic breaks are very important," Kohli said on the eve of the first Test against England.

The custodians of the game need ti think seriously about the gruelling round the year calender as the Indian captain doesn't want a situation where one ends up without any quality cricketers due to bubble fatigue. "Because if your players don't survive to play, then maintaining the quality of cricket will get difficult. Like he's (Stokes) taken a break, there could be more players in the future, at some stage or the other, who could get fatigued by the bubble life," said Kohli, who also has been leading IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Indian team got a 20-odd day break after the World Test Championship final, which they lost to New Zealand. Following the break, the team assembled in Durham, where they even played a three-day warm up game before moving here for the first Test.

"As a captain, I can say that subconsciously your mind is always functioning, you get so used to the team planning on a daily basis, you get very little time to switch off," Kohli said at the virtual pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test against England.