Eng vs Ind: Gavaskar throws weight behind KL Rahul to open in first Test starting August 4

"I think he has got to trust his pattern and if the team doesn't trust that method they have to look at maybe bringing somebody else in. But his method has worked for him and India. He has held the fort at one end while the batsman at the other end has played his shots, knowing that there was a solid player at one end. So I think he's got to believe in himself and carry on playing as he knows well because he has done a fantastic job for India over the years," said Gavaskar while replying to a query from ANI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday informed that opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has been ruled of the first Test against England. BCCI also said the 30-year-old batsman is stable and will remain under close medical observation.

Last month, KL Rahul scored a century for the Indians in the three-day warm-up game against County Select XI. The batting line-up failed but Rahul along with Ravindra Jadeja was the shining light in the first innings.

"KL Rahul scoring a hundred in the warm-up game, I think he should be the person who should open for India in the first Test. Also, on the back of a hundred Rahul has the confidence, he's the one who should open the batting," Gavaskar opined.