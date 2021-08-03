IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for India vs England

The mission Down Under was accomplished successfully by a young Indian side a while ago, now it's time to take on the British in their own den. Although the Indian team suffered a heart-breaking defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championshio final in England, they will pose a huge threat to the Joe Root led English side.

With Ben Stokes not available for the series, England will be under pressure to begin with. However, they still have a side which can bamboozle the best in the business.

Root's side has an inexperienced top-order, but their bowling attack comprising of Anderson and Broad is one of the most experienced attacks in the world at this point.

For the Indian side, KL Rahul will most probably open alongside Rohit after injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, and it will be a test for King Kohli who is desperately looking to score a century since August, 2019.

Dream11 Prediction – INDIA vs ENGLAND

INDIA vs ENGLAND: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Teams

Indian Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton

Probable Playing 11