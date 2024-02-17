IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3: India Edge Ahead After Ben Duckett's Wicket, England Post 290/5 At Tea

Team India has put themselves in driver's seat after spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked the crucial wicket of England batter Ben Duckett in the first session of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 16.

England resumed their first innings batting at 207/2, with Ben Duckett and Joe Root batting on 133 and 9, respectively. On Day 2, Duckett led visitors' batting as he resorted to an aggressive approach and brought up his first century of the ongoing Test series in 88 balls.