IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Gets A Life On 186 After KL Rahul Drops A Simple Catch At Slip; Watch Video

KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Team India batter KL Rahul gave a life to Ollie Pope by dropping a simple catch at slip during Day 4 of the second Test against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28.

The incident took place in the 95th over of England second innings batter when Ollie Pope attempted to cut cross-seam delivery from Mohammed Siraj that bounced a little. The ball edged the England batter and went low towards KL Rahul, who was fielding at second slip. Rahul managed to grab the ball with both hands but failed to get hold out of it.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was clearly disappointed as he missed a big wicket of Pope, while skipper Rohit Sharma was in complete disbelief as KL Rahul dropped a catch, which could've been easily taken.