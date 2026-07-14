IND Vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar Patel Stars As India Clinch 1st Win On UK Tour, Beat England By 6 Wickets

India opened the three-match ODI series with a comfortable six-wicket victory over England at Edgbaston on Tuesday, chasing down 259 with 28 balls to spare. Captain Shubman Gill produced a classy 80 before retiring hurt with cramps, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar guided the visitors home with an unbeaten century stand. The result also marked India's first victory of the ongoing tour of the United Kingdom.

Chasing 259, India lost Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) cheaply to slip to 48 for two. Gill steadied the innings with a fluent knock of 80 off 75 balls, striking 11 fours and a six, and shared a 101-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 35. The Indian skipper looked set for a century before cramps and a hamstring issue forced him to retire hurt.

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England briefly sensed an opening after Gill's departure as Iyer was run out and KL Rahul chopped Josh Tongue onto his stumps. However, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar remained composed to erase any doubts with an unbroken 102-run stand for the fifth wicket. Axar finished unbeaten on 57 from 52 balls, while Washington anchored the chase with a steady 52 not out off 63 deliveries as India reached 262 for four in 45.2 overs.

Gill once again underlined his love for Edgbaston, where he had scored 269 and 161 during India's Test victory at the venue last year. His innings blended elegance and authority, featuring trademark cover drives, crisp on-drives and a commanding pull for six off Josh Tongue. The knock ensured India stayed ahead of the required rate despite the early setbacks.

Earlier, England recovered from a dramatic collapse to post 258 after choosing to bat first. Joe Root struck a composed 76 and Liam Dawson registered a career-best 68, rescuing the hosts with a 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket after they had slumped to 107 for six. Root paced his innings expertly, attacking once the pitch eased and finishing with six fours and a six.

India's bowlers had dominated the middle phase after England raced to 61 without loss. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with a miserly spell of one for 31 in nine overs, while Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets each. Axar Patel then returned to finish with four for 62, cleaning up the tail to cap a fine all-round performance that earned India a 1-0 lead in the series.