What Happened To Shubman Gill? India Captain Retired Hurt In IND Vs ENG 1st ODI

India suffered an injury scare during the first ODI against England after captain Shubman Gill retired hurt while anchoring the run chase at Edgbaston on Monday. The right-handed opener walked off the field after scoring a fluent 80, despite looking well set for a century and having put India in a commanding position. His departure raised immediate concerns, with his team in a tricky position in the chase.

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Gill came out to open alongside Rohit Sharma, but the experienced batter was dismissed for just 11, while Virat Kohli also failed to make an impact, scoring only five runs. With India reeling after the early setbacks, Gill steadied the innings with a composed knock, combining elegant strokeplay with smart running between the wickets. He then stitched together a crucial 100-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer to put India firmly in control of the chase.

What happened to Shubman Gill?

The turning point came shortly after Gill reached 80, when he appeared to be struggling physically before deciding to leave the field in visible discomfort. Washington Sundar replaced the India skipper at the crease as the visitors attempted to maintain momentum in the chase. India then suffered two quick blows with the dismissals of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the space of an over, increasing the pressure on the middle order. It is belived that the Indian captain was just struggling with cramps and the injury isn't serious. A further update is expected at the post match presentation.

Team management will hope the injury is nothing more than cramps, as Gill remains one of India's most important batters across formats. The retirement also revived memories of his injury setback during the home Test series against South Africa last year, when India were briefly left without their captain due to a neck problem. He had subsequently missed the ODI series as well.