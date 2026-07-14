RoKo Depart Cheaply! India Jolted In Run Chase As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Dismissed Early In IND Vs ENG 1st ODI | VIDEO

India's chase of 259 got off to a disappointing start as senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in the first ODI against England. The experienced duo, making their return to the Indian ODI setup, were dismissed cheaply, putting the hosts under early pressure in the run chase. England's pace attack, led by Sam Curran and Jofra Archer, struck at crucial moments to leave India searching for stability.

Rohit Sharma was the first to depart after scoring 11 off 21 deliveries, with Sam Curran providing England the breakthrough. Looking to take the attack to the left-arm pacer, Rohit advanced down the pitch and attempted to work the ball across the line. However, Curran's angle took the delivery away from the Indian captain, resulting in a mistimed shot that ballooned off straight to Harry Brook.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli's innings lasted just six deliveries before Jofra Archer trapped him lbw for five. After testing Kohli with a short ball, Archer followed it up with a fuller, straighter delivery that proved decisive. Kohli shuffled across looking to whip the ball through the leg side but completely missed it as the ball struck him flush in front of middle stump.

Umpire Mike Burns had little hesitation in raising his finger, and Kohli chose not to review the decision after a brief discussion with his batting partner.

With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the pavilion inside the opening phase of the innings, India's chase was suddenly on shaky ground. The responsibility shifted to the middle order to rebuild and steer the team towards the 259-run target. England, meanwhile, seized control of the contest with two crucial early breakthroughs in the run chase.