Axar Patel Joins Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar With Rare Feat In IND Vs ENG 1st ODI | VIDEO

Image Credit: X/BCCI

Axar Patel produced a memorable all-round performance to etch his name into India's ODI record books against England at Edgbaston. After starring with the ball by claiming 4 for 62 as India bowled first, the left-arm all-rounder returned to score an unbeaten 51 in the chase. The effort made him just the eighth Indian to score a half-century and take four or more wickets in the same ODI.

The achievement places Axar alongside some of the finest all-round displays in Indian cricket history. The exclusive list includes Kris Srikkanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya, with Ganguly and Yuvraj achieving the feat twice each. Axar is also the first Indian since Hardik Pandya's 71 and 4 for 24 against England at Manchester in 2022 to complete the rare all-round double.

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Axar saved his best for the death overs, claiming all four of his wickets after the 40th over to derail England's late charge. His strikes ensured the hosts were bowled out instead of finishing with a much bigger total. The disciplined spell proved decisive before he showcased his batting composure in the chase.

With India slipping to 160/4 and Shubman Gill injured, Patel struck a counter-attacking half-century to steer India towards victory. The left-hander built a solid partnership with Washington Sundar to ensure that India picked up their first win on their UK tour.

India's list of 50-plus runs and four-plus wickets in an ODI now features Srikkanth (1988), Tendulkar (1998), Ganguly (1999 and 2000), Yuvraj (2008 and 2011), Hardik Pandya (2022) and Axar Patel (2026). The rarity of the feat underlines the value of making match-winning contributions with both bat and ball in the same game. Axar's display at Edgbaston has now secured its place among India's finest ODI all-round performances.