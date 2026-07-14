VIDEO: Punjab Buddies Shubman Gill Gurnoor Brar Collide To Dismiss Dangerous Jos Buttler In IND Vs ENG 1st ODI

Shubman Gill and Gurnoor Brar shared a dramatic moment on the field as the two nearly collided while completing a crucial catch to dismiss Jos Buttler during the first ODI between India and England. Despite the heavy impact, Brar managed to hold on to the ball, giving India a massive breakthrough.

The wicket came off Prasidh Krishna's bowling after he delivered a good-length ball outside off stump. Buttler attempted to whip it towards the leg side but closed the bat face too early, resulting in a leading edge that ballooned high into the air.

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Both Gill, running in from mid-off, and Brar, charging in from mid-on, called for the catch and converged at the last moment. The pair collided while attempting the grab, but Brar safely completed the catch as both players escaped without injury.

The dismissal proved to be a turning point in the innings as Buttler had looked dangerous before his departure. Prasidh Krishna's timely strike further dented England's batting, leaving the visitors reeling after losing four wickets for just 19 runs.

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The dramatic catch quickly became one of the standout moments of the match, with teammates rushing in to celebrate the wicket. Fans also breathed a sigh of relief after seeing both Gill and Brar get back on their feet following the collision.