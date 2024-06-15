IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Florida Weather, Virat Kohli's Lack Of Form Under Scanner In India's Last Group A Match

India's star batsman Virat Kohli's recent lack of form is a significant concern as they prepare to face Canada in their concluding group match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The weather in Florida adds another layer of uncertainty, with heavy rain affecting several regions in the state.

India’s Progress and Kohli’s Struggles

Having secured their place in the Super Eight with three consecutive wins, India is comfortably positioned for the next stage, which will take place in the West Indies.

Nevertheless, Kohli's performance remains troubling. After an outstanding IPL season with over 700 runs at a strike rate exceeding 150 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, there were high expectations for him to shine in the World Cup, potentially his last opportunity to win an ICC title for India.

However, Kohli has managed just five runs across three matches in the World Cup, with an average of 1.66, including a 'Golden Duck' against the USA. This poor form introduces an intriguing subplot to the otherwise inconsequential match against Canada for India.

Pitch & Weather conditions

The clash with Canada is pivotal for Kohli to regain his confidence. The team is optimistic that the 1850 km journey from New York to Florida will bring a positive shift in his performance.

The pitch at Broward County Stadium is anticipated to be more favorable than the one in New York, where the uneven bounce and sluggish outfield were major talking points. This should provide a better platform for Kohli to rediscover his form and make a significant contribution to the team.

India is hoping for clear skies in Florida to ensure an uninterrupted game, allowing a smooth progression to the Super Eight and giving Kohli the opportunity to regain his touch.