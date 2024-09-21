IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant Equals MS Dhoni For Most Test Centuries By A Keeper-Batter For Team India

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant created a new record amid his 6th Test ton on day 3 of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The youngster equalled ex-captain MS Dhoni's tally of five Test centuries for India, but the former's all six tons in international red-ball cricket came on home soil.