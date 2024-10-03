 IND vs BAN: Brad Haddin Admits To Being Afraid Team India Will Replicate Their Kanpur Heroics In BGT 2024-25 Series In Australia
IND vs BAN: Brad Haddin Admits To Being Afraid Team India Will Replicate Their Kanpur Heroics In BGT 2024-25 Series In Australia

India sealed the Test series against Bangladesh with a convincing margin of 2-0.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Former Australian keeper-batter Brad Haddin revealed his fears over Team India's Kanpur exploits getting repeated in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Nevertheless, Haddin could not help but doff his hat to Rohit Sharma and co. for their brave approach and forcing a win out of nowhere.

With days two and three getting washed out due to rain and wet outfield, India ramped up on day four to produce a result against Bangladesh. The hosts bowled the Tigers out for 233 and razed to a 52-run lead only in 34.4 overs. With eight Bangladeshi wickets left to pick up on day 5, India did it after lunch and chased down the target of 95 with seven wickets and over 40 overs to spare.

Speaking on LiSTNR podcast, Haddin confessed to being jittery about India's same approach when they visit Australia for a five-Test series later this year.

"I actually do. Because if you look at this result... the worst result for India would've been a draw. There was no way India would've lost it. Rohit had nothing to lose. How good was it to watch! It's a wonderful way to win Test cricket."

"They could've had a net session, gone for a draw, no one would have said a thing" - Brad Haddin

Haddin lauded Rohit Sharma for keeping the mindset to force a result and finding time to Bangladesh out, explaining.

"I love the style of cricket. They could've had a net session, gone for a draw, no one would have said a thing. The mindset of Rohit Sharma to find a way to manipulate a result... teams are scared to go 10 runs/over in 20 overs cricket! So, I take my hats off to India. They gave themselves a chance to win the game. It wasn't about how many runs I score, it's about finding enough time to bowl Bangladesh out."

