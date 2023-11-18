IND vs AUS, World Cup Final: Pat Cummins Rubbishes Talks Surrounding Ahmedabad Pitch, Says 'Will Be Same For Both Teams'

Australia captain Pat Cummins took a good look at the Ahmedabad pitch a day before the ICC World Cup 2023 final where they will face hosts India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cummins said India will have an edge over the visiting Aussies as they will be playing on their home ground and on a wicket which they know better than anyone else in the world.

But the Aussies are also familiar with the surface and conditions as they play a lot of cricket in India thanks to the IPL and regular international tours.

Same pitch for both teams

Notably, there was controversy regarding the pitch ahead of India's semi-final against New Zealand as foreign media claimed that the BCCI used its influence and power to change the surface just a day before the high-profile match but Cummins rubbished all those talks by saying that the wicket will be the same for both sides.

Cummins was seen having a close look at the pitch and talking to the curators before he took pictures of the surface to take back to the dressing room and show his teammates and support staff.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia & India's record at Ahmedabad

Australia played one match at this venue in the league stage and won comfortably against England earlier this month.

India also won their match in Ahmedabad against Pakistan therefore, both teams will be equally confident of their chances of lifting the trophy once they take the field at Motera's iconic stadium.

The Men in Blue in fact, will be eager to avenege the 2003 World Cup final loss against Australia. India is the only undefeated team in this competition with 10 wins in succession.

Australia on the other hand, lost their first two ODIs but have since registered 8 victories on the bounce and are sure to give India a run of their money in the summit clash.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)