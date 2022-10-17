Ind vs Aus: Super Mohammed Shami bowls sensational final over in T20 World Cup warm-up match, watch...

Mohammed Shami |

Mohammad Shami put the concerns over his fitness to rest with a sensational 20th over as India pulled off a six-run win over Australia in their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

KL Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) smashed entertaining half-centuries to power India to 186 for seven after Australia opted to bowl at the Gabba.

Turnaround for India

Needing 16 runs off the last 12 balls with six wickets in hand, Australia were on course for a comfortable win before Shami, Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli the fielder scripted a turnaround for India.

Shami, who last played a competitive game in July and landed here after suffering a long bout of COVID-19, turned up to bowl the last over of the game and made a decisive impact on the game.

He landed yorker after yorker and ended up with three wickets in the over besides a run out. Shami was drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Harshal Patel back in form

In the penultimate over, under-fire Harshal Patel delivered after being hammered early on, as he conceded only five runs in an over that also included a brilliant run out off a Kohli direct hit.

The star India batter had also plucked a stunning one-handed catch out of thin air at the boundary line to dismiss Pat Cummins.

2,2,W,W,W,W by Mohammed Shami in the 20th over while defending 11 runs. pic.twitter.com/j6DyMxTSB7 — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) October 17, 2022