IND vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of tour after failing to recover from injury, David Warner reportedly sent home

Following the humbling loss to India in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar series in Dehli, news surrounding the Australian dressing room is heading from bad to worse. Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the tour due to injury. This comes after skipper Pat Cummins was heading home for personal reasons.

Hazlewood who travelled to India was officially ruled out after failing to overcome the Achilles injury which had him sidelined since the New Year’s Test in Sydney.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald revealed Hazlewood would be heading home to continue his rehabilitation from the Achilles complaint.

Reports on David Warner

David Warner who suffered a concussion and was substituted by Mathew Renshaw during the second innings has also reportedly been ruled out following an elbow injury.

News Corp reported that Warner looks set to also be sent home in order to recover from a fractured elbow he sustained during the first innings of the second Test, while the Nine papers reported Ashton Agar and Matt Renshaw could also be heading home.

In better news, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are both returning to the side and are in line to play at Indore