IND vs AUS: Australia captain Pat Cummins returns home due to family emergency

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, flew home from India due to a serious family health issue. It comes following Australia's six wicket loss to India in the second Test in Delhi.

Cummins will return to Sydney for a few days but is due to be back in India in time for the third Test in Indore. Australia are 2-0 down in the series with two Tests to play but now have a nine-day break between Tests with the third match beginning on March 1.

Cummins played as the sole quick for Australia in Delhi but did not bowl in the fourth innings of the match as India mowed down Australia's target of 115 with ease to wrap up the Test inside three days.

Cummins is not expected to miss the third Test in Indore, however vice captain Steven Smith is on standby. Smith captained in Cummins's absence on two occasions since the pace took over the Test captaincy in 2021.

Cummins missed the second Test of the 2021-22 Ashes series in Adelaide after he was forced to withdraw due to being a close Covid contact. He also missed last year's day-night Test in Adelaide against West Indies due to a quad injury.

Australia are likely to have fast bowling cover if needed with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood aiming to be fit for the third Test in Indore while Scott Boland and Lance Morris are still with the squad.

