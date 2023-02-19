IND vs AUS: India announce unchanged squad for 3rd & 4th Tests, Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced an unchanged squad for the third and fourth Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has still not recovered fully from his injury will miss the final two Tests as well.

KL Rahul retains his spot in the squad despite a string of low scores in the first-two matches. Rahul meanwhile, has made his return to the ODI squad as the selectors continue to put their faith in the right-handed opener.

Left-arm-spinner all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also back in the ODI squad while fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat earned a maiden call-up to the white-ball side.

Unadkat is also in the Test squad but was released before the second Test to play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final.

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test to take an unbeatable 2-0 series lead. India have thus, retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked squads for the ongoing Mastercard Australia Tour of India for the third and fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the three-match ODI series," the BCCI informed.

India’s Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Rohit to miss 1st ODI vs Australia

Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI.

The three-match ODI series will be played from March 17. The ODIs will be held in Mumbai, Vizag (Mar 19) and Chennai (Mar 22).

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

