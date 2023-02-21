IND vs AUS: Double whammy for Australia with David Warner ruled out with elbow injury, joins Josh Hazlewood

David Warner becomes the latest Australian player to hit the treatment table, joining Josh Hazelwood on the plane back to Australia. Warner is set to return home after being ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Warner, who was substituted during the second Test in Delhi with a concussion after being struck on the grill of his helmet, sustained an elbow injury after being struck on the arm by another rising delivery. X-rays confirmed the left hander suffered a hairline fracture, which will rule him out for the remainder of the series.

Warner's form was called into question after he struggled in the first two Tests, returning with just 26 runs from the three innings that he played. The left hander, was replaced by Matthew Renshaw as a concussion substitute in Delhi, and has now been ruled out of the final Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad.

The 36-year-old former Australia vice-captain is expected to return to India for the three-match ODI series that immediately follows the Tests.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home," Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement.

"Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

"It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)