ON CAMERA: Indian & Australian fans come close to blows in a heated exchange during 2nd Test match in Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
As India reigned over Australia in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar series in Delhi, hostility was on display at a packed Arun Jaitley stadium. The tense game triggered chaos in one of the stands, after an Indian fan was caught in a tense and abusive verbal altercation with an Australian fan.

It's not clear what triggered the verbal altercation, however, the Indian fan was seen hurling a series of Hindi expletives and hand gestures at his Australian counterpart. The fight was doused before getting physical as fellow Indian fans separated the two. The Australian fan could be heard saying, " Stop pointing your finger at me," as a fellow Aussie fan tried to calm the situation.

India went on to win the Test on the third day, following a dramatic collapse by Australia. After gaining a slender advantage in the second innings, India was threatened by a counter-attacking innings by Travis Head. However, the Australian who missed the first test was dismissed in the first over of the third day, causing a collapse. The visitors were bundled out for 113 runs, losing nine wickets for just 52 runs.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma got the team off to a good start, scoring more than a run per ball as Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat ensured India's victory, with the home team losing four wickets in the chase.

