IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes 6th Indian To Feature In Two World Cup Finals

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is all set to become the 6th player from the country to feature in two 50-over World Cup finals as he prepares for the decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The right-handed batter will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Yuvraj Singh.

The likes of Tendulkar, Sehwag, Harbhajan, Zaheer, and Yuvraj were part of 2003 and 2011 World Cup finals. They were part of the side that lost to Australia convincingly by 125 runs in Johannesburg, but experienced victory when the Men in Blue faced Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #Final | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qu7YA6Ta3G — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2023

Kohli, meanwhile, played his maiden World Cup final back in 2011 amid stalwarts like Tendulkar, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Gambhir, and Dhoni. The right-handed batter also made a crucial contribution to India's win in the final, scoring 35 runs, stitching an invaluable partnership of 83 with Gautam Gambhir as the hosts won by 6 wickets.

Virat Kohli becomes the 1st batter in World Cup history to pass 700 runs:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain has been in the form of his life in the 2023 World Cup, having mustered 711 runs in 10 innings alongside 3 hundreds against Bangladesh, South Africa, and New Zealand, the last of which came in the semi-final.

As for the 2023 World Cup final, Australian captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and has elected to bowl first. While there were rumours of Ravichandra Ashwin returning to the eleven, the hosts have gone with an unchanged eleven.

