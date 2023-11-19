 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne Give Each Other 20-Second Death Stare Amid Tense Moment; Watch
With the match hanging in the balance after India's fightback with the ball, a tense moment between Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne was witnessed as both gave each other a death stare.

Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Virat Kohli is trying to play mind games with Marnus Labuschagne as Australia chase after 241 in the ICC World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The two players gave fiery looks at each other for at least 20 seconds after the end of the 9th over as Kohli walked towards the first slip position at the other end.

But Labuschagne did not back off or flinch as he also kept staring at Kohli. The video of the moment is going viral on social media.

Australia edge ahead in Ahmedabad

Australia put India under pressure in the first innings after electing to bowl first. The Men in Blue got bowled out for just 240 in 50 overs thanks to a superb bowling performance from Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies with 3 wickets while Cummins and Hazlewood took two each. Spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell contributed with a wicket each.

For India, KL Rahul top-scored with 66 while Virat Kohli made 54 and Rohit Sharma contributed with 47 runs but the rest of the batters failed miserably on a slow Motera track.

