IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final: 'I Wasn’t Invited So I Did Not Go', Reveals Kapil Dev After Missing Ahmedabad Clash

Former India captain Kapil Dev revealed on Sunday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not invite him for the ICC World Cup final which is why he wasn't seen in the stands in Ahmedabad.

There were reports that the BCCI is going to send an invitation to all the previous World Cup-winning captains for the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I wasn’t invited there. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole ’83 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget," Dev said when asked why he wasn’t there in the final.

Kapil Dev was the first World Cup-winning captain for India in 1983 when his team defeated two-time champions West Indies in the final at Lord's.

India bowled out for 240

Meanwhile, Australia bowled out India for 240 in 50 overs after electing to bowl first at Motera. KL Rahul top-scored with 66 while Virat Kohli made 54 and Rohit Sharma scored 47 but the rest of the batters failed to fire on the biggest stage.

Mitchell Starc was the chief wrecker for the Aussies with 3 for 55 while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took two wickets each. Spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also contributed with a wicket each for the five-time champions.

This is the first time India have been bowled out in this World Cup. The Men in Blue are on a 10-match winning spree while the Aussies won 8 on the bounce before reaching the final.

