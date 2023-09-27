IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Record For Most Sixes In A Single Country, Becomes Fastest To 550 Maximums

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday broke and set a new world record in international cricket during the ongoing third and final ODI against Australia in Rajkot.

Rohit broke the record for the most sixes in a single country with 257 maximums in India.

He also became the fastest batter to reach 550 international sixes, shattering West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle's record in the process.

The Hitman came out all guns blazing in India's chase of 353 against the Aussies and took the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners in the first powerplay.

Rohit smashed six sixes and five fours during his whirlwind knock of 81 off 57 balls before getting out to Glenn Maxwell in the 21st over.

Gayle and Rohit are now the only two batters to have hit 550 sixes in international cricket with the latter achieving the feat in his 471st innings.

The 36-year-old from Mumbai needs three more maximums to go past Chris Gayle and set a new record for the most sixes in all three formats combined.

Gayle sits at the top of the list with 553 sixes with Rohit (551) a close second, followed by Shahid Afridi (476), Brendon McCullum (398), Martin Guptill (383) and MS Dhoni (359).

Australia post 352/7 in 50 overs

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's stroke-filled 96 and Marnus Labuschagne's polished 72 took Australia to a commendable 352 for 7 after they elected to bat first in Rajkot.

While Marsh missed reaching triple figures by a whisker, Australia's batters came good collectively in what will be their last official ODI before the start of the World Cup.

David Warner had himself to blame for his dismissal after a fiery 56 off 34 balls (6x4s, 4x6s), but he set the tone for Australia early on.

Steve Smith also put brakes on his poor run of scores to make a rapid 74 and towards the end, Labuschagne upped the ante with his 58-ball knock to help Australia post their challenging score. Labuschagne also became Australia's top run-getter in the ongoing calendar year.

