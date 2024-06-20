IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Here’s Why Team India Players Are Wearing Black Armbands In Super 8 Clash

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With former Team India fast bowler David Johnson passing away on Thursday under alleged controversial circumstances, the Men in Blue are wearing black arm bands in his memory. The Men in Blue are currently taking on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash at Bridgetown, Barbados.

It emerged on Thursday that the 52-year-old, who played 2 Tests, had passed away after falling off from the fourth-floor balcony in his apartment in Bengaluru. The local police commented that an investigation is underway to determine whether it is a case of suicide. The likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar displayed their tributes on X. The BCCI issued a statement on its social media handle, claiming:

"Team India will wear black armbands today in memory of former Indian fast bowler David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday."

Rohit Sharma perishes cheaply after winning the toss and electing to bat first:

Meanwhile, the toss fell in favour of the Nagpur-born cricketer as he opted to bat, citing that the pitch will get difficult to bat on as the game goes on. Both India and Afghanistan have made one change for the all-important clash. Rohit announced that Kuldeep Yadav has come in for Mohammed Siraj, while Hazratullah Zazai replaces Karim Janat.

However, the Indian captain failed to make a difference, perishing for 8 off 13 deliveries, dismissed by left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the 3rd over.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.